Van Horn Law Group is expanding to a city near you

Posted at 4:09 PM, Nov 22, 2021
Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group is a WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor that has helped so many with issues regarding debt and credit. Now, he's expanding his practice to help more people in South Florida, and across the state.

Chad has a wealth of information he's been sharing with South Florida, and now the law firm has grown exponentially. There are now offices in Orlando, as well as Miami and Fort Lauderdale. During COVID, they were able to help people virtually throughout the state.

A longtime dream of his was to have his own office building, and now he's opening the Van Horn Law Center in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, which will be the headquarters. So many clients and staff have helped make his dream come true, and now he's able to help even more people in return.

The business is open 7-days a week and takes almost 500 clients a month. You can also get some help from him at www.VanHornLawGroup.com

