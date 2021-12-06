Watch
Van Horn Law Group is getting in the holiday spirit by giving back to the community

Posted at 12:21 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 12:21:53-05

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, does so much to help everyone who steps foot into his office, and now he's going above and beyond to help even more people in the community with a special holiday toy drive.

The group is helping out the O.J. McDuffie Catch 81 Foundation with an awesome toy drive. Chad and the rest of his group take part in the toy drive every year, and you can stop by their office to drop off a toy to help the effort.

Head to vanhornlawgroup.com to see which office is closest to you and help spread some holiday cheer.

