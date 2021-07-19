Van Horn Law Group is making legal help more affordable

When filing for bankruptcy, legal costs can add to the stress. WSFL Trusted Advisor, Chan Van Horn, of the Van Horn Law Group, explains there are ways to make filing easier and more affordable.

The system of charging by the hour has caused lawyers to be less efficient, says Van Horn. The longer they take, the more they make. Van Horn Law Group offers a flat rate, which can be broken down into a payment plan for clients.

"We realize that if you're having financial hardship you don't just have thousands of dollars sitting around to pay an attorney," he says.

Generally, the group asks for the $338 filing fee up front. After the case is filed, the group will help you create a payment plan based on your budget. They also work Pro Bono for specific cases.

"In Broward, we have something we're a part of called 'Mission United' for veterans," he says. "I was able to work with a World War 2 veteran and help them with their financial issues...it's not like they're getting bottom-of-the-barrel services, they're getting our full law firm that supports them."