Vanessa James Talks Empowerment, Media, and Uplifting Women Through Food, Wine, and Culture

Vanessa James, a South Florida media powerhouse, is back on the airwaves where it all began for her. “It’s actually like a full 360 moment,” she shared. “I started in radio, transitioned to doing voiceover work across the country, and now I’m back on air at Hot 105—and I love it.” Her passion for storytelling and lifting others up, especially women, is at the heart of her journey.

James is not just a voice on the radio—she’s a champion for representation in media and beyond. “There are a lot of cultural norms and systemic issues in the media industry,” she explained. “That’s why I focus on paying it forward to other women—sharing nuggets of wisdom, making sure they feel seen through storytelling, and creating spaces where they can shine.” She does this through curated South Florida events like VJ Media Mixology and Women of Impact Dinner, where women come together to learn, grow, and connect.

Through her work, she has become a mentor and community builder. “There’s nothing better than seeing someone take your encouragement and run with it—land a job, start a project, or step into their power,” she said.

Her impact goes beyond media. James is also elevating Caribbean creatives through a new event, Food Wine and Fete, happening May 17 at Historic Virginia Beach. “I am a Caribbean girl through and through, and my partner and I decided it was time to create a fete–an all inclusive experience in the Caribbean. It's more than just a party,” she laughed. “What better way to showcase Caribbean creatives, women in food and wine, and also show ways that Caribbean food really pairs well with the most incredible wines of the world”

To keep up with her work and initiatives, you can follow @FoodWineandFete or visitfoodwineandfete.com. For all things media, head tovanessajamesmedia.com