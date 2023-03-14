Watch Now
Vegan roasted pepper pasta recipe

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 14, 2023
Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a tasty vegan roasted pepper pasta recipe.

“We have some roasted bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic, a little bit of Italian seasoning, and poultry seasoning. We're going to blend it together. Then, we add maple syrup, full-fat coconut cream, and salt and pepper to that. Next, I'm going to pour it over our delicious super simple creamy pasta. Lastly, top it with plant-based feta and basil.”

For more information, visit OneGreatVegan.com

