Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a tasty vegan roasted pepper pasta recipe.
“We have some roasted bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic, a little bit of Italian seasoning, and poultry seasoning. We're going to blend it together. Then, we add maple syrup, full-fat coconut cream, and salt and pepper to that. Next, I'm going to pour it over our delicious super simple creamy pasta. Lastly, top it with plant-based feta and basil.”
For more information, visit OneGreatVegan.com