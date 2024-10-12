Venezuelan DJ Bozito Brings Electric Vibes and Breaks Barriers in Miami’s Latinx Scene

As Miami’s vibrant Latino community gathers for an unforgettable UG party, DJ Bozito is set to light up the night with her unique blend of global sounds. Originally from Venezuela, Daniela Bozo, also known as “DJ Bozito”, moved to the U.S. seven years ago and began DJing during the pandemic, building her career from scratch. Today, she takes pride in curating experiences and creating spaces where people can let loose, dance, and feel the joy of the moment.

Bozito’s sound is as inclusive as her mindset. Known for spinning tracks that resonate with “the gays and the girls,” she challenges the machismo that often pervades Latin DJ culture. Her presence on the scene is a breath of fresh air, bringing diversity and representation to Miami’s nightlife.

Beyond the turntables, Bozito is making waves by performing at major events like the III Points Music Festival and working on original music. To follow her journey and catch her next gig, find her on Instagram at @bozito. Miami’s Latino community is ready to dance, and DJ Bozito is at the forefront, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.