Verizon and Financial Expert Team Up to Promote Smart Saving During National Financial Literacy Month

April marks National Financial Literacy Month, a time to encourage smart money habits, especially as prices continue to rise and inflation impacts households across the country. To help Americans navigate their finances, Inside South Florida welcomed Beatriz Acevedo, CEO and Co-Founder of Suma Wealth, who has partnered with Verizon to share saving strategies and introduce a new three-year price lock offer.

“I think we all need to educate ourselves on how to be better with our finances, not just this month, but every single day of the year,” Acevedo said. “This is why I am partnering with Verizon, because they are introducing their three-year price lock on your mobile device plan and on your internet.”

One of Beatriz’s biggest financial tips? Create a tight budget. “Where is your money coming in? Where is you money coming out? That is crucial for good financial health,” she emphasized.

Beyond budgeting, Acevedo recommends automating savings, cutting unused subscriptions, and negotiating for better deals—a habit many consumers are often too hesitant to try. “Another money saving advantage that sometimes we're a little embarrassed to do is to negotiate. With Verizon we don't have to do that because they've done it for us. It's amazing because it's a long-term promise to our communities,” she added.

The offer is available to both new and existing Verizon customers, with the added bonus that if you upgrade your plan, the three-year clock resets, extending your savings even further. For those needing financial assistance, Verizon also offers the Verizon Forward program, helping qualifying customers reduce the cost of internet services.

