Verizon commits its technology to helping small businesses bounce back from COVID

The pandemic has caused many small businesses to struggle, but with restrictions being lifted many are hoping to bounce back. Vice President of Sales for Verizon in the Eastern U.S., Mark Tina, joined us to discuss findings from a new study about small business confidence, the challenges they're facing, and how technology is at the core of the solutions.

“I am excited to report that they are feeling extremely optimistic about recovery and the path forward,” says Tina. “We recently completed a survey where 71% of small and medium business owners say that their business is in a much better place than it was a year ago.”

Tina says what he finds most exciting is that 78% of the respondents attribute the success of their business to the use of technology.

“The pandemic has definitely accelerated the need for technology and digital transformation overall,” says Tina. “Providing that connectivity is essential. And Verizon does that right over our wireless network with 4g and 5g services.”

To learn more about how Verizon can help your business, visit Verizon.com/SmallBusiness

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Verizon