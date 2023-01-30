Verizon guarantees its best price for three years

Reevaluating your expenses is vital during an economic downturn. Verizon Tech Expert, Andrew Testa, joined Inside South Florida to share an offer to help ease your financial burden.

“You can get Verizon for just $25 per line. The best part is the price is guaranteed for three years,” says Testa. “Verizon packs our Premium 5g Unlimited Plans with all kinds of perks. One of my favorites is the streaming services.”

Verizon also offers its customers the latest devices with an added incentive.

“One of my favorite pieces of tech is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. It's almost like having a tablet,” says Testa. “We also have an extra incentive. You can actually win tickets to the next three Super Bowls by visiting the store and scanning the QR code.”

For more information, visit verizon.com/deals

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Rogers and Cowin PMK.