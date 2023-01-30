Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Verizon guarantees its best price for three years

Posted at 1:43 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:43:06-05

Reevaluating your expenses is vital during an economic downturn. Verizon Tech Expert, Andrew Testa, joined Inside South Florida to share an offer to help ease your financial burden.

“You can get Verizon for just $25 per line. The best part is the price is guaranteed for three years,” says Testa. “Verizon packs our Premium 5g Unlimited Plans with all kinds of perks. One of my favorites is the streaming services.”

Verizon also offers its customers the latest devices with an added incentive.

“One of my favorite pieces of tech is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. It's almost like having a tablet,” says Testa. “We also have an extra incentive. You can actually win tickets to the next three Super Bowls by visiting the store and scanning the QR code.”

For more information, visit verizon.com/deals

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Rogers and Cowin PMK.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors