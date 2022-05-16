Verizon Tech Expert, Steve Dinter, shares how to get the most bang for your buck when upgrading your phone

According to Verizon's latest national survey, almost half of American consumers plan to reevaluate their spending ahead of summer. Verizon Tech Expert, Steve Dinter, joined us with ways you can do that.

“It is so important to get more for your money,” says Dinter. “As people are looking more closely at their finances, you don't want to forget to check your phone and home internet bills.”

Dinter shared ways you can get the most from your wireless provider.

“The first thing you're going to do is look for deals. Verizon has an offer everyone's going to love, whether your current customer or maybe new to Verizon,” says Dinter. “For a limited time, you can get a free 5g phone on us, or up to $800 to put towards a new 5g phone.”

With their 5g Ultra Wideband network, it gives customers up to 10 times faster speeds, and is safer than public Wi-Fi.

“Our 5g Ultra Wideband unlimited plans include incredible savings and the most popular entertainment,” says Dinter. “I'm talking about streaming services like Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN, as well as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Google Play.”

For more information, visit verizon.com/deals

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Rogers and Cowan PMK - Direct