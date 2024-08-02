Versatile Walnut Recipes and Easy Snacks

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by California Walnuts and Bard Valley Natural Delights. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietician Nicole Rodriguez joined Inside South Florida to share her top tips for incorporating versatile ingredients into summer recipes and snacks. Highlighting the benefits and uses of walnuts, she explained how this simple ingredient can elevate various dishes and snacks.

Nicole emphasized the versatility of walnuts, which add a subtle nuttiness, gentle crunch, and buttery texture to dishes. "Whether it's for a recipe or a snack on its own, there are so many ways to just add walnuts," she said. She showcased an easy spiced walnut and cottage cheese dip, a crowd-pleaser perfect for summer gatherings. Walnuts can be used as ice cream toppers at backyard cookouts, in smoothies, on avocado toast, and more. Nicole noted that one bag of walnuts can provide numerous quick, easy, and satisfying recipes for snacking, cooking, and entertaining.

For those looking for easy, wholesome snacks, Nicole recommended Natural Delights. She highlighted a variety of their products, including Medjool Dates Fruits with Tajin, which combine sweet Medjool dates with spicy Tajin chili lime seasoning. The Mini Medjools, perfect for on-the-go snacking, come in flavors like cacao, coconut, and sweet and salty. "They're all made with simple ingredients for a wholesome and fulfilling snack," Nicole added.

Nicole also provided creative recipe ideas combining walnuts and dates. She presented an easy sweet snack board featuring Natural Delights Coconut Mini Medjools and California walnuts, complemented by semi-firm cheeses, apple slices, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and dried fruits. Additionally, she shared a sweet and spicy Chex mix made with Natural Delights Medjool Date Strips with Tajin and California walnuts, perfect for on-the-go snacking with a balance of crunchiness, sweetness, and spice.

For more recipes and inspiration, Nicole directed viewers to visit walnuts.org and naturaldelights.com.