Veterans Day Relay Challenge Raises $10,000 for Military Support at Hialeah Park

The fifth annual Veterans Day Fundraiser and Relay Challenge brought together 12 teams of six for a high-energy, military-style competition at Hialeah Park. Hosted by MD Turbines in support of the Barracks Legend Foundation, participants took on sprints, burpees, tire flips, and other intense exercises. The event was designed to not only test endurance and teamwork but to bring the community together in recognition of veterans and their sacrifices.

The atmosphere was electrifying, with participants pushing through the challenges and cheering each other on. For many, including those with personal connections to military service, the event held deep significance. One participant shared their commitment to honoring the memory of a family member lost to veteran suicide, underscoring the importance of events like these in creating supportive spaces for veterans.

The day culminated in a donation of $10,000 to the Barracks Legend Foundation, which will fund events and resources for veterans and their families at no cost. The foundation expressed gratitude to MD Turbines for their ongoing support, emphasizing how crucial these funds are for their mission.

Thank you to all who participated and supported, and a heartfelt salute to our veterans on this Veterans Day.