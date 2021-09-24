Watch
Veza Sur Brewing has a special new flavor for Hispanic Heritage Month

Posted at 9:12 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 09:12:59-04

Veza Sur Brewing in Wynwood is no stranger to creating awesome flavor combinations for their beers. The newest one includes one of Miami's most popular snacks, plantain chips.

In the past, we've seen horchata and cafecito flavors, but this plantain chip flavor is bold and delicious. The Chifles Blonde Ale was a collaboration between Chifles and Veza Sur, resulting in tons of chips being mixed into the brew. But, does it taste like a plantain chip?

"The flavor of the beer is subtle, you get a very subtle note of that kind of starchy carbohydrate flavor from the plantain chips," says Marshall Hendrickson, Co-founder of Veza Sur. "It's really refreshing, and actually goes really well with a bag of plantain chips."

When they look to do new flavors like this, he says they look right here in Miami for inspiration. They also look toward Latin America for different flavors and spices to incorporate into their beer.

You can grab a pint at Veza Sur in Wynwood now!

