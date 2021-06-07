VH1's "Cartel Crew" returns with an explosive new season

It's family over everything when it comes to the Cartel Crew. The successful VH1 show is back for another season and two members of the crew stopped by to let us know what to expect.

Due to the pandemic, it's been over a year since we've heard from the crew. Marie Ramirez De Arellano and Michael Blanco have planned the biggest wedding, pelicans included, and viewers will get to see exactly how it turned out.

"Between our love and our relationship, and obviously everything that you saw in that trailer...it's definitely going to be something that a lot of people can relate to, all over the world," Marie says.

The cast is extremely close and has been able to stay in contact throughout the pandemic and help each other get through tough times. You can see everything they've been up to tonight when season 3 premieres on VH1.

