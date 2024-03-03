Vicky Bakery in Hialeah: Where Every Customer Feels Like Family

In a recent segment on Inside South Florida, the spotlight was on Vicky Bakery, a beloved Cuban bakery with locations all over South Florida that has been serving up sweet treats and warm smiles for over five decades. Founded in 1972 by Gelacia and Antonio, Vicky Bakery has become a cherished institution in South Florida, offering a taste of Miami's vibrant flavors with its delicious pastries and baked goods.

Despite its humble beginnings, Vicky Bakery has retained its old-world charm, providing customers with a nostalgic experience that transports them back to their childhood. "You can come and you still feel the same way you did when your grandmother brought you. That's what we want," shared Elizabeth Santiago, bakery owner and daughter of the original founders.

However, what truly sets Vicky Bakery apart is the exceptional service provided. And no one exemplifies this better than one of its longstanding employees, Odalys Ortiz. Born in Cuba, Odalys moved to the United States at the age of 19 and never imagined she would find herself working in a bakery. Yet, for over 35 years, Odalys has been an integral part of the Vicky Bakery family, greeting customers with her infectious smile and warm personality.

For Odalys, working at Vicky Bakery is more than just a job—it's a passion. "Passion is my safe haven," she expressed, highlighting her deep connection to her work and the joy it brings her. Over the years, Odalys has become a familiar face to many customers, forming lasting relationships with generations of families who frequent the bakery.

"Odalys in this location is basically a legacy," managing partner Amy Cao remarked, emphasizing the strong bonds Odalys has forged with the bakery's loyal clientele. Her dedication to providing exceptional service and making customers feel welcome has earned her recognition from her employers, who wanted to celebrate her contributions on Employee Appreciation Day.

Despite her initial surprise, Odalys was deeply touched by the gesture, emphasizing that her commitment to her work stems from a genuine love for what she does. "I do it because I love it," she explained, highlighting her innate desire to bring joy to others through her work.

In a world where exceptional customer service is increasingly rare, Odalys Ortiz stands out as a shining example of dedication, passion, and genuine care. At Vicky Bakery, every customer is treated like family, thanks to employees like Odalys who go above and beyond to make their experience memorable.

For more information, visit vickybakery.com.