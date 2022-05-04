Victoria Alonso talks about Marvel's newest film and the secret to the success of Marvel Studios

In Marvel Studio's "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness" the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlocks the multiverse.

We go into the unknown with Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch. They'll go through mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities to ultimately confront a new foe.

Since 2008, Marvel Studios has given fans an incredible theatrical experience. With over 25 films in their belt, Victoria Alonso, President of Physical and Post Production of Marvel Studios and Executive Producer of this film shares what keeps all of the heroes story line so exciting and fresh.

"We try not to do the same thing. The idea is to shake it up a little bit, so that way you don't get bored, I don't get bored. As filmmakers, the whole idea is, if we tell you the same thing, than we are bored. So, if we don't try and do something different every time, I think you will get bored and every other fan will get there. So I think Doctor Strange brings something else," says Alonso.

For over 20 years, Marvel Studios has managed to break their own records at the box-office. Victoria owes that success thanks Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito.

" You know, we've been together for almost 17 years, the three of us. You couldn't have any more three different people. We are very different people. We agree on nothing and we argue on nothing. We have very different points of views. We find the common ground and we don't really argue about it. We find what's most important to the franchise, we leave the ego outside the door and we hope that we are making the best movie yet, consistenly. We have the highest respect and admiration and love for each other and we actually enjoy hanging out with each other," says Alonso.

"Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness" is out in theaters May 6th in South Florida theaters.