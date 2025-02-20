Viral Music Pastor Luke Brings Faith and Joy to Inside South Florida

Pastor Luke has taken social media by storm, inspiring hundreds of thousands with his infectious energy, heartfelt sermons, and even a viral moment baptizing his stuffed animal. The young faith leader, who has appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show five times, finally made his debut on Inside South Florida, sharing his passion for ministry and spreading a message of hope.

From a young age, Pastor Luke Tillman knew he was called to preach. “It’s my gift,” he shared. Growing up as a pastor’s kid (PK), he spent much of his childhood in church, leading Bible studies at home, and absorbing the teachings of his father, who is also a pastor. His deep-rooted faith shines through in his favorite Bible verse, 1 Timothy 4:12: “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young.”

Beyond preaching, Pastor Luke is also a talented singer, with a love for gospel music. Some of his favorite worship songs include “Be Alive” by Tye Tribbett and “Every Praise.” When asked what he would preach about if given the chance, he passionately spoke about never being too young to be used by God, drawing inspiration from the story of David and Goliath.

Closing out the segment with a powerful message, Pastor Luke encouraged viewers to always trust and pray to God because "you never know what’s coming." Of course, no appearance from him would be complete without a praise break, as he joyfully danced to celebrate his faith.

To keep up with Pastor Luke and his uplifting messages, follow him on social media, @according_2luke, where he continues to spread light, joy, and the Word.