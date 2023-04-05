Watch Now
“Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast leaves no more tea to sip

Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 19:54:14-04

“Virtual Reali-Tea” Podcast Host, Evan Real, joined Inside South Florida to share what audiences can anticipate on his show.

“They can expect exclusive interviews with all your favorite Bravo celebrities and reality stars. Of course, you can expect the inside scoop that can only be spilled by a Page Six Reporter,” says Real. “There's definitely some information that I know that isn't out there because I got to keep these relationships just right.”

“Virtual Reali-Tea” is available where podcasts are streamed.

For more information, visit @EvanReal

