VISIT ANAHEIM LAUNCHES IMAGINAGENCY

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visit Anaheim. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer travel season is here, and Visit Anaheim has launched the world's first kids travel agency called Imagine Agency, where children can take charge of their own itineraries. Joining us today is Gavin Doyle, founder of Micky Visit, to discuss how this imaginative, kid-led approach is changing family vacations in Anaheim.

Gavin shares that a recent study revealed 86% of kids want to be involved in trip planning, and 82% of parents agree that the best trips come from involving the kids. Gavin, who has been visiting Disneyland since he was four, highlights his experiences in planning trips, which inspired him to collaborate with Visit Anaheim. The Imagine Agency offers bookable itineraries featuring local attractions such as Disneyland and various artisan restaurants in the Packing District. Families can also create their own itineraries on the website for a chance to win a trip to Anaheim worth up to $10,000. Gavin concludes with tips for visiting Anaheim, noting family-friendly accommodations and the importance of using a crowd calendar for Disneyland to enhance the experience. For more information, visit imagineagency.com.