VISIT CENTRAL TEXAS

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Travel Texas, MEWS & Astro AI. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Travel expert, Laura Bagley Bloom joins the show to share her excitement for summer travel, particularly highlighting central Texas as a fantastic destination. She notes that this area, just a short drive from Austin and San Antonio, includes the towns of San Marcos, Seguin, and New Braunfels. Each town offers unique experiences, making it feel like three vacations in one. Travelers can enjoy activities like tubing in crystal-clear rivers, attending open-air concerts, and savoring world-famous barbecue.

In San Marcos, visitors can partake in a glow-in-the-dark kayak tour and explore the town's stunning murals. New Braunfels is known for its family-friendly attractions, including the world’s top-rated water park and the oldest dance hall in Texas. Meanwhile, Seguin boasts The Burnt Bean, hailed as the number one barbecue restaurant in Texas, along with a festive three-day Fourth of July celebration. The towns are also filled with iconic dance halls, art-filled streets, and local festivals that provide a taste of Texan culture.

The conversation then shifts to emerging travel trends. Laura mentions a growing preference for digital solutions that streamline the travel process. A new hotel tech company called MEWS revealed a recent study that says 70% of travelers prefer self-check-in options over traditional front desk experiences, with that figure rising to 80% among Gen Z travelers. With technology enabling travelers to manage various aspects of their journey from their phones—like ordering food and checking into flights—hotels are adapting by incorporating touch-screen kiosks for faster check-ins and encouraging more direct engagement between staff and guests.

As the interview wraps up, viewers are encouraged to visit TravelTexas.com and mews.com for more information on summer travel tips and destinations. Lauren's insights promise an exciting season for travelers looking to explore the beauty and culture of Texas.