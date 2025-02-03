Visit Orlando: New Theme Parks, Sports Events, and Culinary Experiences Await Travelers

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visit Orlando. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jeannette Kaplun joined Inside South Florida to share her top tips for planning an unforgettable vacation, and for her, one destination stands out—Orlando. As a Miami resident, she believes Orlando is unmatched for travelers, offering something for everyone, from new theme parks to major sporting events, all within easy reach thanks to the Brightline train.

One of the most highly anticipated attractions is Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, the first major theme park to open in 25 years. Slated to debut in just a few months, the park will feature over 50 immersive attractions, including Super Nintendo World and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic. But Orlando’s excitement doesn’t stop at theme parks—major sporting events are also making waves. Kaplun, speaking from Inter&Co Stadium, home of Orlando City Soccer Club, highlighted the city’s role in hosting FIFA Club World Cup tournament games later this year. Her pro tip? Combine a major sports event with an epic theme park visit for the ultimate vacation experience.

Beyond Universal, Walt Disney World Resort is also rolling out exciting additions. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will introduce two new shows, while Epcot’s Test Track is undergoing a high-tech transformation. Plus, this summer, Magic Kingdom will debut the Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade, its first nighttime parade since 2016, featuring state-of-the-art lighting technology. Over at SeaWorld, thrill-seekers can look forward to the world’s first fully immersive Arctic flying theater, bringing visitors face-to-face with stunning glacial landscapes. Meanwhile, the Blue Man Group returns to Orlando’s ICON Park with a reimagined, interactive musical experience.

Of course, no vacation is complete without exceptional food, and Orlando delivers with over 50 Michelin-rated restaurants. Whether travelers are seeking fine dining, casual eateries, or over-the-top desserts, the city offers a wide range of flavors. Kaplun recommends checking out Epilog, a speakeasy at Four Seasons Orlando, featuring a unique library-themed atmosphere and expertly crafted cocktails. From neighborhood cafés to high-end restaurants, Orlando’s culinary scene is as thrilling as its theme parks.

For those eager to start planning, VisitOrlando.com offers free travel resources, hotel recommendations, and an event calendar to help craft the perfect trip. With so much to see and do, now is the time to plan an epic Orlando getaway!