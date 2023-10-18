Visual Artist Jenny Perez is Taking Over the Miami Art Scene One Brush Stroke at a Time

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Caribbean-American visual artist, Jenny Perez, joined Inside South Florida to share her journey from being a self-taught painter to becoming one of the pioneering artists in the rise of Miami’s street art movement.

Jenny shared how she continues to be inspired and her hopes to connect with others by showcasing Miami’s rich culture that it not often represented.

“I think art is so reflective of time,” says Perez. “I would just hope that the work is an inspiration to people that look like me, that feel like me, that they see themselves in the work, I think that's so powerful in and of itself.”

Jenny also spoke about the powerful impact artistry can have on the local community.

“I admire artists that step forward and speak very vocally about what's happening in the world. I think it takes a certain amount of courage,” says Perez. “I think also young people are more inclined to do that. I think the older we get, the more we've seen, and the more thicker our skin becomes. So, it almost becomes like, ‘oh, another thing, another thing.’ So, I've kind of taken the approach of doing work that reflects more of this internal situation that's happening amongst us all.”

For more information visit JennyPerez.com or @jennyperezart