Vizcaya Museum and Garden’s historical legacy

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens’ Chief Engagement Officer, Wendy Wolf, joined Inside South Florida to share how the travel destination works to preserve the rich legacy of the city of Coconut Grove.

“Because of the contribution of Bahamians to Vizcaya’s construction process, we really wanted to understand our shared history with the neighborhood in a better way,” says Wolf. “We did interviews with our matriarchs, and they shared stories, which we coordinated into a podcast series called ‘The Rich and Forgotten History of Black Coconut Grove.’”

For more information, visit Vizcaya.org