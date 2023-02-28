Watch Now
Vizcaya Museum and Gardens hosting “Through the Storm: Women Walking in Greatness”

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 18:30:42-05

“Through the Storm: Women Walking in Greatness” highlights influential women who transformed the landscape of South Florida. Kunya Rowley, Amanda Crider and Rebecca Peterson from Hued Songs’ Artistic Director, Illumin Arts’ Artistic Director and Vizcaya's Community Programs Manager, respectively, joined Inside South Florida to share how the production brings these characters' historical contributions to life.

“‘Through the Storm: Women Walking in Greatness’ celebrates Chief Sandrell Rivers, Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields and Betty Mae Tiger Jumper who have shaped South Florida,” says Rowley. “We have three singers and three narrators performing to tell their stories,” says Crider.

For showtimes and tickets, visit IlluminArts.org

