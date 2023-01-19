Volkswagen reveals the new ID.7 electric vehicle

Electric cars are no longer a figment of your imagination. Volkswagen AG Brand’s Chief Operating Officer, Thomas Schäfer, and Volkswagen of America’s Electric Vehicle Brand Manager, Jeffrey Lear, joined Inside South Florida to share how the ID.7, Volkswagen’s new electric vehicle, will blow your mind.

“It is a fastback sedan. The internal working name was actually the arrow. What that stands for is aerodynamics and roomy interiors,” says Lear. “It's going to give us the most range out of any of our EVs. It is a really sleek and super stylish vehicle for us.”

The Volkswagen ID.7’s design caters to wide demographics of the population.

“It's great for families, businesspeople and long range travel,” says Schäfer. “It is the next big step in this lineup that we are now planning all the way to 2030.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Volkswagen of America.