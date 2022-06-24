Walgreens and Greater Than Aids team up to fight HIV

June 27th is National HIV Testing Day and Walgreens’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kevin Ban, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of HIV testing and the resources available to the community.

“It's estimated that HIV testing rates were reduced by about half. What's concerning is that these testing rates have not returned to what they were before the pandemic,” says Ban. “HIV testing is recommended as part of routine health care. Yet many Americans are not getting tested as often as advised.”

Walgreens has partnered with health departments and HIV service organizations to provide communities with resources nationwide.

“Walgreens is teaming up with Greater Than Aids, a Kaiser Family Foundation program, to provide free and confidential HIV testing at select Walgreens stores,” says Ban. “In addition to testing, we will have counselors from local agencies there to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options, including prep. None of these services require that you schedule an appointment in advance.”

For more information, visit Greaterthan.org/walgreens

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Walgreens.