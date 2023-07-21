Watch Now
Walgreens' Loyalty Program can earn you money

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 21, 2023
Lifestyle Contributor, Limor Suss, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can save with Walgreens.

“Walgreens is actually hosting its inaugural ‘My W Days’ event starting Sunday, July 23rd through Saturday, July 29th,” says Suss. “Members can actually earn 25% of Walgreens cash rewards back on all purchases, 5% cashback on eligible pharmacy purchases, and unlock exclusive daily deals.”

For more information, visit Walgreens.com/mywdays

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

