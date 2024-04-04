Walking Across Florida for Child Sexual Abuse Awareness: A Conversation with Senator Lauren Book

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Senator Lauren Book discussed her initiative "Walk in My Shoes," a 1500-mile journey across Florida aimed at raising awareness about child sexual abuse. The walk, from Key West to Tallahassee, serves as a platform for survivors to share their experiences and for communities to come together in support.

Senator Book emphasized the importance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April and the need to bring messages of hope and healing to communities across Florida. With staggering statistics indicating the prevalence of child sexual abuse, Senator Book stressed the urgency of empowering survivors and preventing future abuse through education and awareness.

Reflecting on the choice of a walk as the mode of advocacy, Senator Book highlighted the value of slowing down and engaging in deliberate conversations. Walking creates space for meaningful dialogue and fosters understanding of survivors' journeys from victimization to empowerment. Senator Book expressed anticipation for meeting survivors along the way and witnessing the impact of collective action in breaking the cycle of abuse.

While acknowledging the physical challenges of the walk, Senator Book emphasized its potential for fostering connections and building hope. Through encounters with survivors and supporters, the walk becomes a catalyst for change, uniting individuals in a shared mission to protect children and promote healing.

Senator Book invited individuals to join the walk and participate in raising awareness. Interested participants can register at LaurensKids.org or LaurensKidsWalk.org to join the walk in their community or show support virtually. Senator Book encouraged everyone to engage in conversations about child sexual abuse and take steps toward prevention and support.