Research Scientist & Consumer Laundry Expert, Kristen Higgins, joined Inside South Florida to share inexpensive Spring cleaning tips.

“You can also use things that you already have around your home,” says Higgins. "You can use baking soda or vinegar for cleaning. You can also use an old t-shirt or old socks for rags and cleaning.”

For more information, visit Purex.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Purex.