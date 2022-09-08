Watch Now
Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event offers amazing deals for new moms

Posted at 3:22 PM, Sep 08, 2022
September is Walmart's Bi-Annual Baby Month Event and new and expecting parents can find everything they may need for home and nurseries. Creative Living Expert, Mother of Two and Tv Host, Lynn Lilly, joined Inside South Florida to share all the details.

“With Walmart's registry services, share your wish list with friends and family and find inspiration based on what others are purchasing including diapers, wipes, body care and more from the Honest Company,” says Lilly.

Walmart's aisles and websites have a variety of baby brands.

“Gerber’s Modern Moments, an exclusive Walmart line, features stylish and soft onesies, bedding and toys,” says Lilly. “The MobiCam HDX is a smart nursery monitoring system, and Regalo offers an extra wide baby gate.”

Walmart also provides products for mothers postpartum.

“They have products like the Frida Mom Breast Masks and Recovery Kits, stretch mark oil, lactation suites and more,” says Lilly. “New moms can even opt-in to receive an essential filled mom box.”

For more information, visit Walmart.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by: Wal-Mart

