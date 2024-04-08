Want Summer Abs? Heather Frey Shows You the Only Two Movements You Need

As the warmer months approach, many of us are gearing up to achieve that coveted summer body, and a defined set of abs often tops the list of fitness goals. But with so much information out there, it can be overwhelming to know which exercises are truly effective. That's where Inside South Florida’s fitness expert Heather Frey comes in, with her expert guidance on sculpting those abdominal muscles.

Heather breaks down the essentials of ab training, focusing on just two key movements that can help you build and define your core: upper body curls and lower body curls.

Heather emphasizes the importance of working the entire abdominal region, including the upper and lower abs, as well as the obliques (the muscles along the sides of your torso), to achieve symmetry and strength in your core.

Upper Abs:



Standard crunches are effective, but Heather recommends taking it up a notch with ab circles. These dynamic movements keep the abs and obliques engaged as you move from side to side, ensuring a comprehensive workout.

For added resistance, incorporate pull-downs while maintaining proper form and focusing on contracting the abs inward.

Lower Abs and Obliques:



Heather introduces curl-ins to target the lower abs. Focus on using your abdominal muscles to curl your knees toward your chest, and for an added challenge, straighten your legs to increase resistance.

To engage the obliques, try lower abs circles, which involve a twisting motion. Keep your pelvis off the ground to maintain tension on the abs throughout the movement.

For a comprehensive workout that targets both upper and lower abs, as well as the obliques, Heather demonstrates power crossovers. Reach your arm toward your opposite foot to incorporate rotation and engage the entire core.

Nutrition and Abs:

Heather reminds viewers that nutrition plays a crucial role in revealing those sculpted abs. No matter how hard you work in the gym, a poor diet can keep your abs hidden beneath a layer of fat. Focus on clean eating, incorporating macronutrients like protein, good carbs, fruits, and vegetables into your meals, while minimizing junk food intake.

By incorporating these two essential ab movements into your workout routine and maintaining a balanced diet, you'll be well on your way to unveiling those summer-ready abs. After all, confidence and good health are the ultimate accessories for any beach day or poolside outing.

