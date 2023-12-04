Watch The CW Courtside Saturdays Only on WSFL-TV

Watch Now
Lead Play-by-Play Announcer, Tom Werme, joined Inside South Florida to discuss ACC basketball storylines, including Duke and North Carolina's strong starts, Miami's potential following their Final Four run, and what viewers can expect when they tune in to Courtside on Saturdays.

Miami's a great storyline,” says Werme. “We'll see what Jim Larrañaga and the Hurricanes can do to follow up their Final Four run, and don't forget, prior to last year, they went to the Elite Eight so they built on that, got to the final four. They've got some key pieces still in place with Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack and Matthew Cleveland as a transfer from Florida State. And they also have Wooga Poplar, who’s improved his game immensely under Coach Larrañaga.”

