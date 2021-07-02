Watch the newest sci-fi thriller, The Tomorrow War

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message. Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against deadly alien species.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Dan as he is in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet and save the world for his daughter.

In the movie, Dan is fighting aliens in a destroyed Miami. Also featured in the film is Major Josh Gunderson aka Cabo, he’s a Florida Air Force pilot coming to Dan’s rescue, and this scene is actually footage from a previous training mission that took place in South Florida.

Cabo being a Florida native, says it's special to be a part of a film that showcases Miami. This is the first time the film industry has used cockpit footage of the iconic f-22 he pilots.

You can watch The Tomorrow World on Amazon Prime starting today.