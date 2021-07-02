Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Watch the newest sci-fi thriller, The Tomorrow War

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 11:22:54-04

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message. Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against deadly alien species.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Dan as he is in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet and save the world for his daughter.

In the movie, Dan is fighting aliens in a destroyed Miami. Also featured in the film is Major Josh Gunderson aka Cabo, he’s a Florida Air Force pilot coming to Dan’s rescue, and this scene is actually footage from a previous training mission that took place in South Florida.

Cabo being a Florida native, says it's special to be a part of a film that showcases Miami. This is the first time the film industry has used cockpit footage of the iconic f-22 he pilots.

You can watch The Tomorrow World on Amazon Prime starting today.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors