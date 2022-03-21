Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Watching Good Greek Moving and Storage offers service you can trust

Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:56:50-04

Everyone knows moving is one of the most stressful things you can do, and the last thing anyone needs during a move is a moving company they can’t trust. Speros Georgdakis, the owner of Good Greek Moving and Storage, told us how he ensures that his company is always one you can rely on.

Speros uses his experience from his time as part of the police and S.W.A.T. to build great teams. “What we do here at good Greek is we put candidates through an extensive background check, drug testing, and then, of course, they have to successfully graduate through the superhero moving academy.” Says Speros. “They're going to learn every aspect of the business, including customer service, packing, moving, and even driving the truck.”

The training Good Greek employees get before they ever get assigned to a move ensures the best possible experience for their customers. Speros knows how much goes into moving and is committed to providing the most dependable service in South Florida.

Book Good Greek Moving and Storage for your next move at GoodGreek.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Good Greek Moving and Storage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors