Watching Good Greek Moving and Storage offers service you can trust

Everyone knows moving is one of the most stressful things you can do, and the last thing anyone needs during a move is a moving company they can’t trust. Speros Georgdakis, the owner of Good Greek Moving and Storage, told us how he ensures that his company is always one you can rely on.

Speros uses his experience from his time as part of the police and S.W.A.T. to build great teams. “What we do here at good Greek is we put candidates through an extensive background check, drug testing, and then, of course, they have to successfully graduate through the superhero moving academy.” Says Speros. “They're going to learn every aspect of the business, including customer service, packing, moving, and even driving the truck.”

The training Good Greek employees get before they ever get assigned to a move ensures the best possible experience for their customers. Speros knows how much goes into moving and is committed to providing the most dependable service in South Florida.

Book Good Greek Moving and Storage for your next move at GoodGreek.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Good Greek Moving and Storage.