Ways to shop smarter for the holidays

Holiday shopping is getting easier this year with options like curbside pickup and shopping with small businesses. Shopping expert and journalist, Trae Bodge, has teamed up with Facebook and Instagram to help us all become smarter shoppers.

To discover great gifts, Bodge suggests watching some live streams. Tuning into live streams throughout the day will give you ideas for everyone on your wishlist, and you may get some great deals as well with promo codes. Starting November 1, Facebook and Instagram will be starting daily live streams with companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Macys, as well as small brands. You can get gift ideas from these, and then click the little shopping bag icon on Instagram to start shopping!

If you'd like to take the time to help support small businesses, Facebook is making it easier than ever. Black-Owned businesses were disproportionately affected during COVID-19. Facebook is bringing back the Buy Black Friday program featuring live streams every Friday in November and more streams throughout the holiday season.

Using Facebook Marketplace is another handy tool to shop locally. You can set alerts for certain items and set up local pickup or delivery.

