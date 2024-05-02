We Are Complex: A Journey of Resilience and Determination

Reese Whitely, the founder and owner of Complex Health and Wellness in South Miami shared his remarkable journey from adversity to success on Inside South Florida. Complex Health and Wellness offers personalized training and comprehensive services, including physical therapy, athletic training, exercise physiology, and more, all under one roof.

Whitely attributes Complex's success to its exceptional staff and carefully cultivated culture. He emphasizes the close-knit relationships within the team, likening it to family. For Whitely, the opportunity to help individuals achieve their health goals is not only fulfilling but also a significant responsibility.

However, Whitely's path to success was not easy. Born in Jamaica and raised in a divorced household, he faced numerous challenges, including homelessness upon moving to the United States. Despite these obstacles, Whitely remained determined to create a better life for himself.

Reflecting on his journey, Whitely credits his resilience and the encouragement of his mother, who instilled in him the mantra, "This too shall pass." His experiences, including his collegiate basketball career and ventures as an entrepreneur, prepared him for the role he now holds as the founder of Complex.

Whitely's personal mindset of perseverance shapes Complex's philosophy, inspiring clients to push past their limits and strive for greatness. As he continues to lead Complex, Whitely remains grateful for his journey and looks forward to what the future holds.

