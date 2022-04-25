Watch
Welcome back relaxation with The Diplomat Resort and Spa

The pandemic made it difficult to enjoy pampering ourselves, but with restrictions easing up again, that problem is coming to a close. The Diplomat Resort and Spa has finally reopened after two years, and Spa Director Christina Kesaris-Tardi showed us their new amenities.

“This is a 15,000 square foot award winning spa. It is like you said immaculate from the moment that you walk in,” says Tardi. “It's got a very earthy feel. But at the same time, it does feel very luxurious.”

They also added a new feature to their spa.

“One of the great things that we did is we created a second couples room,” says Tardi. “This room is really special, because it actually feels like you're outside getting a massage. It's floor to ceiling, ocean front windows, direct ocean views.”

