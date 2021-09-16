Watch
Welcome to the red carpet for Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Posted at 12:08 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 12:08:36-04

We are on the red carpet for the much-anticipated film adaption of the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Streaming now on Amazon, it tells the story of a young boy named Jamie and his journey to stand his truth and become the fabulous person he has knows he can be.

Star of the movie, Max Harwood, had to beat out thousands of others who were vying for the role. Rising star Lauren Patel, who plays Jamie's best friend, went to an open call and had her dreams come true when she was cast for the role.

Inside South Florida was the only station at the premiere and got to surprise the audience with a special q-and-a featuring Max, Lauren, and director Jonathan Butterell.

The movie is streaming on Amazon starting September 17 and is sure to be a treat for the whole family.

Trusted Advisors