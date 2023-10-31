Wellness and Beauty Products for Fall

Parenting and Lifestyle Expert, Maggie Jackson, joined Inside South Florida to share must-have products you need to try this season.

“First, Atkins Endulge chocolate break bar is a classic crispy wafer candy bar that treats your sweet tooth without a ton of sugar or net carb,” says Jackson. “Each mouthwatering Atkins Endulge chocolate break bar combines a crisp wafer with a sweet and chocolatey decadence. This indulgent bar contains 100 calories, two grams of sugar, and three grams of net carbs to effortlessly fit into your fall wellness goals without compromising on taste.” To purchase, visit Atkins.com

Embrace the warmth and comfort of the fall season with Milkadamia’s deliciously made products.

“Milkadamia macadamia milks are a must have for everything from your morning coffee or granola to superfood smoothies, sweet and savory recipes and more,” says Jackson. “For fall, try adding it to your pumpkin spice latte. Mix it into your sweet potato casserole recipe or sip it alongside a warm apple cinnamon muffin. It's a vegan, plant-based, dairy free, gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO certified.” To purchase, visit Milkadamia.com

Next, experience better sleep this fall with Sydney Sleep.

“This is an adjustable curved bed pillow for side and back sleepers,” says Jackson. “Its curved shape contours your neck and body ensuring proper alignment and providing the perfect support. Sidney Sleep offers customizable loft by adding and removing foam.” To purchase, visit SidneySleep.com

"If you're after longer lashes and fuller, thicker brows, Neulash and Neubrow from Skin Research Laboratories might be just what your fall beauty routine needs.

“Neulash is the only serum for lashes that is formulated with active eyelash technology which envelops your lashes and a proprietary blend of amino acids and bio-engineered peptides to promote stronger longer looking lashes,” says Jackson. “And Neubrow, brow enhancing serum, is an award-winning brow serum developed to promote fuller and thicker looking brows in four to six weeks.” To purchase, visit SkinResearchLabs.com

For more information, visit MaggiehJackson.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Maggie Jackson.