Wellness products that will guarantee you a seamless transition into summer

Posted at 3:59 PM, May 28, 2021
June first is next week which means the start of summer isn't too far behind. So many of us have worked hard to get our health in check, how can we make sure it stays that way during summer vacations, outdoor fun, and all those backyard barbecues? Jill B is here with some products that will make sure you can feel your best while enjoying all that summer has to offer.

If you're one of the nearly half of US adults who suffer from diabetes or pre-diabetes, Virta Health can help you improve and even reverse these conditions. The company works with hundreds of organizations and is accessible from all over.

Hero Pill is a subscription program that will make taking your medications a breeze. The machine stores, sorts, and dispenses your pills, all in one. It can administer up to 10 medications, prescription or not, sends notifications to take your dose, and reminds you if you've missed a dose.

For those days when coffee just isn't enough, Plexus Active can give you that boost that you need. The natural mix gives you clean, long-lasting energy, with no crash.

Sugarproof is a new book that will shine light on what sugar can do to your kids' minds and bodies. It will help you identify sneaky sources of sugar, and give you several recipes that are easy and kid-friendly to incorporate into your weekly mealtime.

The Cleanlogic dual-body exfoliator keeps your skin soft and healthy. One side is coarse to scrub away dead skin and dirt and oils, while the other is soft for sensitive areas. You can also get bath brushes to help you restore your skin's natural glow.

For those days when you'll be out in the sun the Love Sun Body GLOW Natural Tinted Mineral Sunscreen & Moisturizer provides true SPF 30 protection. With non-nano zinc oxide, the reef-safe formula is easy to blend and won't leave any greasy residue.

