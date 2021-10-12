Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Wellness tips for Fall

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 15:28:22-04

As the world deals with a pandemic, staying healthy is more important than ever. That’s why Fall wellness is all about taking proactive steps that can help keep us safe and healthy. We caught up with concierge physician and star of Bravo TV's Married to Medicine, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, who shared some timely tips and products to stay healthy during cold, flu, and COVID-19

Having a healthy diet, getting exercise, and plenty of sleep all contribute to staying healthy. If you need an extra boost, Dr. Metcalfe recommends having a daily wellness routine. This can include a great skincare regimen, with products like True Niagen and CeraVe. These products will repair your skin and counteract the effects of stress, to have you feeling your best.

Men and women both complain about dry scalps during Fall and Winter. Aunt Jackie's products hydrate the scalp while also softening hair. Each product will seal in moisture for wavy, kinky, and coiled hair.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors