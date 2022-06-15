Wendy’s summer menu items will help you beat the heat

It’s summer which means more people are traveling and grabbing their favorite fast-food items. Wendy’s Vice President of Culinary Innovation, John Li, joined Inside South Florida to share their new seasonal items that will help you enjoy your top choices away from home.

“Don't sacrifice the ability to have something that tastes good or is high quality. That's something Wendy's takes pretty seriously,” says Li. “We are not going to sacrifice quality because we're going to use real fresh ingredients. We're going to do it in a way where our culinary team builds really craveable recipes that are affordable, fast, and convenient.”

Wendy’s has added a list of new menu items to make your next trip a tasty one. Let’s just say that the strawberry has stolen the show.

“We listened to our fans. They said, ‘We want a Strawberry Frosty.’ We created something that we think is super unique, fun, and delicious,” says Li. “It’s made with Real Strawberry Puree blended with our Vanilla Frosty. You end up with something that is creamy, delicious, and screams of summer.”

The new frosty isn’t the only item bringing refreshment back to the menu

“We have a new lemonade. It's our Sunburst Melon. It also has strawberries and a little bit of watermelon, cantaloupe, and kiwi, which I think represents summer,” says Li. “We found that this blend is super delicious. It’s an absolutely perfect way to end an entire meal.”

The fast-food giant has also brought back a crowd favorite.

“We decided to bring back our Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad,” says Li. “It takes those same fresh strawberries on a bed of spring Mix with all-white chicken breast that's cooked to order. It has applewood smoked bacon, italian cheese blend, umami, and candied almonds.”

