"We're Here" season 2 is filled with inspiring stories and hope

During the onset of the pandemic, many of us turned to television as a form of comfort in an uncertain time and HBO's We're Here was a show that permeated pop culture and found itself tugging at our heartstrings, and now it’s returning to captivate us once again. Star Shangela Laquifa Wadley spoke with us about the message of the show.

The actress and drag superstar says she's elated with the reception the show has gotten. After working so hard to create a way to tell these stories, she's proud of how the show has been able to amplify voices. Season two heads back into small towns, often rural and conservative, to help those who feel overlooked.

"I think anyone who watches this show, who's ever felt at any time in their life they're isolated or discriminated against, felt like they didn't belong or like 'how am I going to make it through this,' I think they will feel something for sure watching these amazing, powerful, strong, strong people tell their stories," says Shangela.

The docuseries has allowed her to be a mentor and coach, which has been very rewarding. Working with everyone on the show has touched her, and she thinks a show like this is exactly what we all need right now.

"This show, I believe, inspires hope," she says. "We see people push through their hardest experiences in life, and they make it."

You can watch season 2 now on HBO Max.