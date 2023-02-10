Watch Now
West African rhythms resounding at the Miami Beach Band Shell

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 18:30:14-05

International Jazz Musician and Steel Pan Virtuoso, Leon Foster Thomas, is performing at the West African Beats Performance Series on February 11th. The musician joined Inside South Florida to share more about his upcoming performance.

“West African music has transferred from Africa via the slave trade to the Caribbean and the Americas, which gives you Calypso, Reggae and Jazz,” says Thomas.

Thomas will debut new music from his new album, “Calasantius” at his performance.

“My album is dedicated to my mother,” says Thomas. “I really wanted to write music that would make people think and dig a little bit deeper.”

For tickets, visit dranoff2piano.org

