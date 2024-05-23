West Hollywood Turns 40: Your Guide to the Ultimate Summer Destination

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

This year, West Hollywood marks its 40th anniversary, celebrating four decades of cultural innovation, diversity, and unparalleled experiences. Despite its compact size of only 1.9 square miles, this iconic Southern California city offers a vibrant mix of attractions. To delve deeper into what makes West Hollywood a top summer vacation destination, Jeff Morris and Tom Kiely from the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board shared insights on Inside South Florida.

West Hollywood, though small in size, is packed with unique experiences. The city boasts 20 distinctive hotels and over 300 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs. Known for its vibrant nightlife and celebrity spotting, West Hollywood is a prime location for those looking to immerse themselves in LA’s cultural scene.

The city is divided into three distinct neighborhoods:



The Sunset Strip: Famous for its nightlife, the Sunset Strip is home to legendary venues like the Whiskey a Go Go, the Roxy, and the world-famous Comedy Store. Santa Monica Boulevard: Known for its diversity and inclusivity, this area is filled with LGBTQ-friendly bars, restaurants, and street-side cafes, offering a lively and energetic atmosphere. The Design District: South of Santa Monica Boulevard, the Design District is renowned for boutique shopping, art galleries, ateliers, and sidewalk restaurants. This area is a hotspot for celebrity sightings and paparazzi, adding to its dynamic vibe.

West Hollywood is buzzing with events year-round, and its 40th anniversary adds an extra layer of excitement. This summer, visitors can enjoy a range of cultural and culinary events, reflecting the city’s vibrant spirit and diverse community.

West Hollywood has long been a center of LGBTQ culture in Southern California. The city’s annual pride celebration in June is a major highlight, attracting visitors from around the world. This year’s pride coincides with the 40th anniversary, promising an even more spectacular celebration. The festivities kick off the first weekend of June and continue throughout the month, offering a variety of unique and exciting activities.

For more detailed information on planning a trip to West Hollywood, including accommodation options and event details, visit visitwesthollywood.com.