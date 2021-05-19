What are the COVID precautions at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival?

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival isn't holding anything back when it comes to celebrating the 20th anniversary this year. Starting in just a few days, the festival will feature new chefs, restaurants, meals, and safety precautions to keep you healthy while enjoying South Beach.

Before entering the event all guests will be required to complete a health screening no more than 24 hours before the event. Guests will also have to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test that's no more than 72 hours old or show that they've been completely vaccinated. Although mask mandates are being lifted in several places, they will be mandatory at all events.

Contactless entry will be available and social distancing for lines and stations will be enforced. As an extra precaution, there will be numerous hand sanitizing stations spread out throughout the venues. The venues will also be cleaned and sanitized before, after, and during events.

For more information, you can head to https://sobewff.org/

