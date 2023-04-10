What BBBS and MedPro’s partnership means for the community

MedPro Healthcare Staffing, Liz Tonkin, and Director of Partnerships and Program Design of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, Janelle Ferguson, joined Inside South Florida to share how their partnership is making a difference.

“We first decided to participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County’s School-to-Work program because we thought it would be a great opportunity to really help teens in our community,” says Tonkin. “I've noticed that students have come out of their shells more, doing better in school, and a lot of our kids are now deciding what they want to do with their lives,” says Ferguson.

For more information, visit bbbsbroward.org