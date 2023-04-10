Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

What BBBS and MedPro’s partnership means for the community

Posted at 7:04 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 19:04:52-04

MedPro Healthcare Staffing, Liz Tonkin, and Director of Partnerships and Program Design of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, Janelle Ferguson, joined Inside South Florida to share how their partnership is making a difference.

“We first decided to participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County’s School-to-Work program because we thought it would be a great opportunity to really help teens in our community,” says Tonkin. “I've noticed that students have come out of their shells more, doing better in school, and a lot of our kids are now deciding what they want to do with their lives,” says Ferguson.

For more information, visit bbbsbroward.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com