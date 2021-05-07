What Does Mom Want for Mother's Day?

This year for Mother's Day the most popular gifts are the ones that give mom a little TLC, and that also give back. Brittney Levine, style and trend expert, is here with some gifts that are perfect for self-care and caring for others.

Jewelry brand Kendra Scott has some beautiful pieces that will make mom sparkle. Levine says one of her favorites is the Elisa necklace, which is engraved with Mom on the front, and you can add another engraving on the back, and it comes in a variety of colors. Since it's Mental Health Awareness Month, Kendra Scott is donating 50% of their proceeds from the Sun and Moon charms to mental health organizations.

Saro de Rue is introducing the purest and most potent form of hyaluronic acid. The freeze-dried formula guarantees instant results of plumping and hydration within 72 hours of your first application. You can also get a 15% discount automatically at check out when buying any of their products.

The Olay Retinol Body Wash and Conditioner will have your mom feeling and looking refreshed. These products hydrate your skin and give it an extra shine for that special Mother's Day glow.