What does the future workplace look like?

Many companies are bringing employees back into the workplace after a long period of working from home due to COVID. However, several of those same companies aren't quite sure what offices will look like or how they'll function once employees are back. Business Expert and OfficeSpace CEO, David Cocchiara, shares insight on what this might look like.

He says OfficeSpace is seeing more companies embrace changes in the workplace. Making sure employees are brought back safely, and feel safe while returning is the focal point for most companies. Work-from-home and hybrid work schedules have companies asking themselves if they'd like to shrink their real estate footprint, and if they're willing to allow employees to determine what's considered "flexible."

Hybrid workplaces have gained popularity, says Cocchiara. Businesses are doing one of four things when it comes to this; returning to generally the same workplace model with some added flexibility, using flexible work as a means to shrink their real estate footprint, allow the employees to have more control over flexibility, or changing everything by giving wider options to let employees work from wherever they'd like.

