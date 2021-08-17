Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

What does the future workplace look like?

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 17:15:34-04

Many companies are bringing employees back into the workplace after a long period of working from home due to COVID. However, several of those same companies aren't quite sure what offices will look like or how they'll function once employees are back. Business Expert and OfficeSpace CEO, David Cocchiara, shares insight on what this might look like.

He says OfficeSpace is seeing more companies embrace changes in the workplace. Making sure employees are brought back safely, and feel safe while returning is the focal point for most companies. Work-from-home and hybrid work schedules have companies asking themselves if they'd like to shrink their real estate footprint, and if they're willing to allow employees to determine what's considered "flexible."

Hybrid workplaces have gained popularity, says Cocchiara. Businesses are doing one of four things when it comes to this; returning to generally the same workplace model with some added flexibility, using flexible work as a means to shrink their real estate footprint, allow the employees to have more control over flexibility, or changing everything by giving wider options to let employees work from wherever they'd like.

To learn more about the future of the office, head to https://www.officespacesoftware.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors