Vocalist, Giovanni Niubo, joined Inside South Florida to share the genre of music that influences his artistry.

“It's fun. I feel like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Backstreet Boys and NSYNC were massive,” says Niubo. “I wish I was like a teenager in the 2000s.”

“What’s the Point” is streaming now.

For more information, visit @GiovanniNiubo